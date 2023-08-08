George Miller double gives former Tigers head coach Grant McCann win at old club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

George Miller double gives former Tigers head coach Grant McCann win at old club

By Press Association
Doncaster boss Grant McCann enjoyed a successful return to his old club (Martin Rickett/PA)
Doncaster boss Grant McCann enjoyed a successful return to his old club (Martin Rickett/PA)

Doncaster caused an upset in the first round of the Carabao Cup with a deserved 2-1 victory at Sky Bet Championship side Hull.

George Miller scored twice for the League Two side to give former Tigers head coach Grant McCann a winning return to the MKM Stadium.

Hull – who opened their Championship campaign with a 2-1 defeat at Norwich on Saturday – got off to the perfect start when Oscar Estupinan scored from close range in the third minute.

Aaron Connolly smartly found Jason Lokilo, whose initial strike from the right of the penalty area was parried by Doncaster goalkeeper Ian Lawlor.

Lokilo retained possession, with Lokilo’s pass – aided by a deflection off Lawlor’s right boot – dropping to Estupinan, who could not miss.

But Doncaster equalised after 15 minutes when midfielder Adama Traore gifted the ball to Luke Molyneux on the edge of the box.

Molyneux’s strike ricocheted off Sean McLoughlin’s back towards Miller, who did well to direct the ball into the bottom-right corner from a tight angle.

Doncaster were easily the better side for the remainder of the first half, with Miller denied by Hull keeper Matt Ingram.

Miller, though, did get his second in the 61st minute when he diverted Harrison Biggins’ powerful 18-yard effort struck over Ingram.

Lawlor reacted sharply to stop Ozan Tufan on the half-volley late on, but Hull could have few complaints about a second straight defeat of the new campaign.