Sheffield Wednesday edge past Stockport on penalties after scoring late leveller

By Press Association
Tyreeq Bakinson’s last-gasp equaliser allowed Sheffield Wednesday to progress on penalties (Nigel French/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday beat Stockport County 4-1 on penalties after Tyreeq Bakinson levelled for the home side deep into time added on to make it 1-1 and force a Carabao Cup first-round shoot-out.

Stockport’s Paddy Madden struck in the 16th minute with a fine finish, meeting Akil Wright’s cross with a volley and sending the ball into the roof of the net.

Anthony Musaba looked certain to level for the hosts, with keeper Ben Hinchliffe stranded, but Ethan Pye came to Stockport’s rescue with a vital block.

Ashley Fletcher had a chance to equalise early in the second half after receiving the ball from Musaba but he shot narrowly wide.

Another chance came for Wednesday following a scramble inside the area, with Bambo Diaby seeing his effort deflected wide.

Stockport also had a chance when Kyle Knoyle’s low cross was put wide at the near post by Louie Barry.

Hinchliffe then made a good save down to his right, turning the ball wide from Bakinson’s header, before Barry Bannan fired just over from distance.

Bakinson equalised in the seventh minute of time added on following a scramble inside the area.

Wednesday keeper Devis Vasquez saved from Madden and Barry in the shoot-out.