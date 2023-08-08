Zac Ashworth scores only goal on Bolton debut to edge past Barrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zac Ashworth scores only goal on Bolton debut to edge past Barrow

By Press Association
Bolton edged past Barrow thanks to Zac Ashworth’s free-kick on his Trotters debut (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bolton edged past Barrow thanks to Zac Ashworth’s free-kick on his Trotters debut (Richard Sellers/PA)

Zac Ashworth marked his debut with a first senior goal as knock-out specialists Bolton opened their Carabao Cup campaign with a 1-0 victory over Sky Bet League Two Barrow.

The West Brom loanee’s 44th-minute curling free-kick was the perfect ending to an opening half dominated by last season’s EFL Trophy champions.

Ian Evatt’s League One outfit could not find a decisive finish against his former club from a succession of chances until Ashworth punished George Ray’s foul on Cameron Jerome from 20 yards.

Pete Wild’s Cumbrians came into only their fifth ever appearance in the competition on the back of an impressive 2-1 opening day win at Tranmere.

But they never threatened to win a first-ever fixture against the Trotters, whose run to the Wembley victory against Plymouth included a win in the knock-out stages over the Bluebirds.

Barrow resolutely defended their box as Bolton continued to dictate and dominate possession, but could not get the second goal to put their fans at ease.

Ashworth’s breakthrough goal ensured Bolton – denied a second goal late on by Paul Farman’s great save from Victor Adeboyjeo – followed up their own first-day victory against Lincoln.