James Scott scores late winner as Exeter beat Crawley to progress in Carabao Cup

Exeter progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Sky Bet League Two club Crawley at St James Park.

Exeter started well, but when they went down to 10 men Crawley took the lead in the 15th minute.

Pierce Sweeney had already walked down the tunnel injured when the away side won a corner, but despite the Grecians desperately trying to make a substitution, referee Christopher Pollard allowed play to continue.

The corner was delivered to the back post and headed back across goal, where Klaidi Lolos nodded in from close range.

Exeter responded well – and went on to dominate the game – with Cheick Diabate and Zak Jules both going close from well-flighted Reece Cole corners, while James Scott smashed an effort against the top of the crossbar.

After incessant pressure, Exeter finally pulled level in the 73rd minute when the outstanding Ryan Trevitt found Sonny Cox and his pull-back found fellow substitute Kyle Taylor, who curled a fine shot into the bottom corner.

Scott had a goal ruled out for Exeter, but he was celebrating in the 84th minute when he got on the end of a tremendous cross from Trevitt to head past Ashby-Hammond and send the Grecians through.