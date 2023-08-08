Peterborough prevail on penalties in Swindon cup tie

Peterborough reached the second round of the Carabao Cup after a 4-1 penalty shoot-out win against League Two Swindon.

Joel Randall scored his first Peterborough goal since joining two summers ago to put the League One side ahead before Rushian Hepburn-Murphy levelled as the game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

And in the shoot-out, Frazer Blake-Tracy and Jake Young missed for the visitors while Jonson Clarke-Harris, Ronnie Edwards, Joseph Tomlinson and Harrison Burrows all scored to send Peterborough through.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson made just two changes from the side that beat Reading on the opening day of the season.

Ricky-Jade Jones came into the side and it was he who was the architect of Peterborough’s opener, sliding in Randall down the left. The former Exeter man did the rest, cutting inside on his right foot and curling into the far corner to notch his first goal since March 2021.

Swindon responded well to going a goal behind as they racked up 12 efforts on Nicholas Bilokapic’s goal, including Tom Brewitt’s downward header which was parried away.

Minutes after Murphy Mahoney had saved one-on-one from Jones, former Cambridge loanee Hepburn-Murphy latched on to Blake-Tracey’s ball forward to fire the visitors level at the near post.

But with neither side able to find a winner, Peterborough prevailed on penalties.