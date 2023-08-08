Ethan Chislett opens Port Vale account with double strike to sink Cod Army

Ethan Chislett struck twice as Port Vale came from behind to beat Fleetwood 3-2 and reach the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Cian Hayes had given the visitors an early lead in the fifth minute when he curled home a fine effort off the far post.

South African Chislett, a summer signing on a free transfer after leaving AFC Wimbledon, equalised in style with a stunning strike from the edge of the box in the 17th minute.

Fleetwood goalkeeper Jay Lynch made a double save to deny Josh Thomas and then Ellis Harrison just before half-time.

Vale made a fast start to the second half as Ryan Graydon got up highest at the near post to nod home Junior Quitirna’s corner.

Swansea loanee Thomas scored his first professional goal just before the hour after driving into the box to make it 2-2 just before the hour.

The turnaround was completed with 16 minutes left as substitute Gavin Massey stood up a cross, after beating Lynch to the ball, for Chislett to nod home from close range.

Vale keeper Connor Ripley ensured there were no penalties as he made two fine saves from Fleetwood defender Josh Earl in the last minute.