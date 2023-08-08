Bolton boss Ian Evatt ‘delighted to get through’ against former club Barrow

Zac Ashworth’s first senior goal secured Carabao Cup progress for Sky Bet League One Bolton courtesy of a 1-0 victory over fourth tier Barrow.

And on a night of unexpected results, manager Ian Evatt was just pleased his former club could not add to the list of giantkillers.

Ashworth, on a season-long loan from West Brom, curled in a 44th-minute free-kick to mark his debut in fine style.

“We should not take progression for granted,” said Evatt after Wanderers followed up last Saturday’s opening league win against Lincoln.

“There have been some strange results and big shocks so I am delighted to get through.

“Overall, I thought it was comfortable but great credit to Barrow. They made it tough for us and got a lot of bodies behind the ball.

“Obviously while they are still in the game they can have a last-minute push and anything can happen.

“We were waiting for them to come out earlier than they did. They probably waited until injury time to throw men forward.

“But we were completely dominant in possession, but probably not productive enough in the second half.

“There were very limited opportunities, but we were perhaps a little safe in the final third. But we limited them to very little so lots of positives.”

On Ashworth’s match-winning contribution, Evatt added: “I am pleased for Zac and great we managed to blood him along with Paris Maghoma and Carlos Mendes Gomes to get them some match minutes to bring them up to speed.”

Barrow boss Pete Wild refused to be too downhearted by his team’s exit.

“For me the Carabao Cup is a free hit,” he insisted. “It has been a night out for the fans and a good chance for the players to play at a top League One ground.

“Ultimately, I won’t be judged on what round of the Carabao Cup I get to. I will be judged on what we do in the league.

“We watched Bolton over the last couple of days and you have a decision to make. Do we come out and be blasé because it is the cup and have a right go but leave yourself wide open?

“Or you can sit in, try and frustrate and in the last 15-20 minutes, if you are still in the game, have a chance to have a go at them.

“The plan was to sit in and frustrate for long periods. And what a shift the lads put in.

“We had a couple of chances at the end to maybe nick something. But we came up against a top League One side.

“They play the same system as us but with a lot more purpose and power.”