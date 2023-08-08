Xisco Munoz wants to see ‘full power’ from Sheffield Wednesday after penalty win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Xisco Munoz wants to see ‘full power’ from Sheffield Wednesday after penalty win

By Press Association
Xisco Munoz was relieved to see Sheffield Wednesday reach the second round (Nick Potts/PA)
Xisco Munoz celebrated his first win as Sheffield Wednesday manager as they beat Stockport 4-1 on penalties after Tyreeq Bakinson levelled for the home side deep into time added on to make it 1-1 and force a Carabao Cup shoot-out.

Stockport’s Paddy Madden struck in the 16th minute with a fine finish, meeting Akil Wright’s cross with a volley and sending the ball into the roof of the net.

Bakinson equalised deep into time added on following a scramble inside the area.

Munoz said: “The most important thing is that we are in the next round. In England, it doesn’t matter if you are in League One or League Two or the Championship or the Premier League.

“When you are in the League Cup, someone can take you out.

“We had six new players in our squad and they arrived five days ago and this is the first time they have played together.

“We must start thinking about the important things, such as more accuracy, concentration and power. It’s important to try and come into the game with full power.”

Stockport manager Dave Challinor was left to rue the late goal his side conceded.

He said: “When you get so close, it’s obviously disappointing. There are bits we can do better and we understand that.

“We defended most moments and then we haven’t defended one moment.

“Then you maybe go into the penalties thinking, ‘If we’ve conceded in the 98th minute, maybe it’s not our night’.

“We dust ourselves down. We have two hard luck stories in two days and we have to make sure that we don’t get into the habit of that.

“There are huge positives. For the lads to go out there and perform in the manner they did. Young ones, especially, will have enjoyed it and it’ll have done them the world of good.”