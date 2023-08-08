Steven Schumacher hails much-changed Plymouth side after win over Leyton Orient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steven Schumacher hails much-changed Plymouth side after win over Leyton Orient

By Press Association
Steven Schumacher’s side won through (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Steven Schumacher’s side won through (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher was delighted with his “refreshed” side as they beat Leyton Orient 2-0 to win through to the EFL Cup second round.

Argyle’s two-goal cup hero was New Zealand international Ben Waine, who made up for having an early effort ruled out for offside by scoring in the 25th and 38th minutes.

Schumacher said: “We played some really exciting football in the first half and my only criticism is we didn’t get another goal but credit to Orient, they had a right good go in the second half.

“It’s objective achieved because we wanted to get into the next round.

“I thought it was important to freshen the team up from Saturday because Saturday took a lot out of everyone so to make 10 changes and still have that level of performance was brilliant.

“In the first half in particular we showed some real bits of quality, passed the ball really well, created loads of good chances and looked quick on the break.

“Second half we were a little bit scruffy with the ball but credit to them, Leyton Orient came after us a little bit, had nothing to lose. It fizzled out in the end but 2-0, clean sheet, loads of positives and we are in the next round.”

Orient boss Richie Wellens said: “Both goals were mistakes. Obviously the pass back was short, which gives them a good leg-up in the game, and then we over cover far too much and allow a winger to pull back in an area.

“First half they were good. Our press wasn’t. We were so lethargic, and slow and sloppy and reactive.

“And they have got a team that is fresh, full of energy because none of them played at the weekend. They just wanted to play forward and run forward and their two wingers caused us a lot of problems because we didn’t set up for that.

“We were better in the second half, our full-backs stepped up and were more aggressive.”