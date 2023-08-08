Steve Evans hails Stevenage display after shoot-out win over Watford

Stevenage boss Steve Evans was thrilled with his side’s display as they claimed a penalty shoot-out victory after a 1-1 draw against Watford in the Carabao Cup.

In a Hertfordshire derby, Vakoun Bayo tapped home for the away side just six minutes in to seemingly put the Hornets in control of the contest.

But Stevenage fought back resiliently, and Josh March’s volley saw the hosts draw level just two minutes prior to the half-time whistle.

Neither side could find a winner in the second half but it was the hosts who held their nerve in the ensuing penalty shoot-out, with Nathan Thompson netting the decisive spot-kick in a 4-3 success.

“When you look at their team, you know they’re going to be on the front foot and full of confidence so we changed our shape and the momentum of the game changed,” said Evans.

“Over the first half and into the second half, we should probably win it in normal time; I know our goalkeeper made a couple of saves late, but we got into some good areas.

“All over the pitch we were good tonight, we had to play really well just to contain and be in the game against a side that is full of talent.”

Watford manager Valerien Ismael rued the Hornets losing control of the contest after a bright start.

He added: “We started really well, we were completely (in) control for half an hour and for no reason we lost control and didn’t play anymore.

“The opponent put us exactly where they wanted so there was no control, it was a hectic game.

“We regained control and in the second half we changed tactically and the team reacted well and we created the big chances of the game in the second half and we have to score the chances.”