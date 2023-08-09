Scotland prop Zander Fagerson handed World Cup boost after receiving reduced ban

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson could play in his country’s opening World Cup match after receiving a reduced ban for his sending-off against France.

Fagerson was dismissed following a high challenge on Pierre Bourgarit in the 50th minute of Saturday’s World Cup warm-up match at Murrayfield.

The Glasgow forward was effectively handed a two-match suspension following a hearing in front of an independent judicial committee on Tuesday.

Disciplinary update: Zander Fagerson has been given a sanction of 3 weeks following his red card at the weekend with the player allowed to take part in a coaching intervention programme to substitute the third match.

That rules him out of this Saturday’s return against France and the meeting with Georgia on August 26 but potentially frees him up for the World Cup meeting with South Africa on September 10.

He has officially been banned for three weeks – a schedule that includes the Springboks game – but he has been given the option to replace the last match by joining the “Coaching Intervention Programme” to work on his technique.

Fagerson’s initial citing for charging was amended to “dangerous play in a ruck or maul”, for which World Rugby’s minimum punishment is four weeks, but this was reduced to three after the player admitted guilt “at the earliest opportunity” and showed “remorse”.