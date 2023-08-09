Lee Mason set for PGMOL return as referees’ coach after VAR blunder last season

Lee Mason will return as a referees’ coach this season, the PA news agency understands.

Mason left his role as a video assistant referee at Professional Game Match Officials Limited in February by mutual consent.

He had been involved in controversy earlier that month when he failed to spot an offside in the build-up to a Brentford equaliser against Arsenal.

However, as Mail Sport first reported, he has now returned, with the PGMOL keen to draw on his experience of officiating in over 500 matches after he progressed to the Football League in 1998.

Andre Marriner, who retired as a referee at the end of last season, is now working as an insights coach with PGMOL (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mason is understood to be one of a number of referee coaches who have joined the ranks. He will specifically work with officials at League One and Two level, and will not be involved in VAR work.

The recruitment of Mason and others is part of a drive by PGMOL to grow its workforce and enhance expertise as part of the wider support available to its officials.

Coaching is a key focus, with a number of appointments made within that structure over the summer including football insights coaches, including former player Chris Kiwomya and ex-referee Andre Marriner.

Managers, including Mark Warburton and Karl Robinson, have also delivered sessions to referees.