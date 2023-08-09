Leeds reach Carabao Cup second round with narrow win over Shrewsbury

Leeds made hard work of reaching the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 2-1 home win over League One side Shrewsbury at a packed Elland Road.

The much-changed Championship newcomers trailed to Taylor Perry’s first-half opener but progressed thanks to goals from Joe Gelhardt and Pascal Struijk early in the second period.

Leo Hjelde and Archie Gray both had early efforts for the home side and Ian Poveda should have done better 25 minutes in but his under-hit low shot was comfortable for Marko Marosi.

Shrewsbury grabbed the lead just two minutes later when Perry was allowed to run at goal and his shot deflected off a defender and went in off the post, giving debutant Karl Darlow no chance.

Leeds were level seven minutes into the second half as Poveda’s shot was saved by Marosi and Gelhardt directed the ball into the net off his thigh.

They soon had a second as half-time substitute Struijk volleyed home left-footed at the far post after a corner had been headed on.

Poveda shot off target with 20 minutes to go and Dan James had an effort deflected wide but Daniel Farke’s side had already done enough to progress.