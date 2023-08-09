Ipswich ease past Bristol Rovers to reach Carabao Cup second round

Goals from Jack Taylor and Sone Aluko saw Ipswich through to the second round of the Carabao Cup at the expense of Bristol Rovers.

The 2-0 scoreline confirmed the Tractor Boys’ dominance but the visitors had their chances and Ipswich goalkeeper Cieran Slicker kept a clean sheet for Town when he stuck out a foot to deflect a shot from Jevani Brown.

Ipswich took the lead in the 12th minute when a cross from Kayden Jackson was met by Taylor who fired the ball past Bristol’s goalkeeper Matthew Cox.

Rovers’ keeper was robbed of the ball by Freddie Ladapo and Taylor chipped towards an empty net but Tristan Crama rushed back to clear off the line.

Slicker was called into action for the first time in the 36th minute when he parried the ball away following a 25-yard effort from former Town midfielder Grant Ward.

Cox then pushed the ball out for a corner following a close-range effort from Ladapo and Slicker came to Ipswich’s rescue when he deflected Brown’s shot away.

Town sealed the win in the 76th minute through second half substitute Aluko, who was picked out in the penalty area by George Hirst.