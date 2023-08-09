Ipswich assistant Martyn Pert pleased as changed team ease past Bristol Rovers

Ipswich assistant manager Martyn Pert was delighted with the performance from a changed team in a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Bristol Rovers.

The goals came from Jack Taylor and Sone Aluko to confirm the Tractor Boys’ progress to the second round where they have been drawn against Reading.

The visitors had their chances and Ipswich goalkeeper Cieran Slicker helped to keep a clean sheet for Town when he stuck out a foot to deflect a shot from Jevani Brown.

Pert said: “We changed the whole team and it shows the level that the lads have been working at for the last six weeks that they can work and understand the structure and everything we want and they can go and deliver the performance like that.

“So very pleasing and it was a good night. A lot of the players have been here a while and understand the way we play.”

Asked about goalkeeper Slicker, Pert said: “He is a confident lad, his qualities suit the way we play, he is a good young goalkeeper.”

Bristol Rovers’ first-team coach Andy Mangan said: “There were so many positives, we’ve just got to be better in certain areas on the counter mentality wise.

“When Ipswich have got the ball our shape was difficult to break down and our lads have got to trust the process and be confident in those situations but all in all a positive performance.

“I think we had more chances in the first period of the second half and like I said we just have to better in those moments.”