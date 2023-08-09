Ipswich assistant Martyn Pert pleased as changed team ease past Bristol Rovers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ipswich assistant Martyn Pert pleased as changed team ease past Bristol Rovers

By Press Association
Martyn Pert (left) (George Tewkesbury/PA)
Martyn Pert (left) (George Tewkesbury/PA)

Ipswich assistant manager Martyn Pert was delighted with the performance from a changed team in a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Bristol Rovers.

The goals came from Jack Taylor and Sone Aluko to confirm the Tractor Boys’ progress to the second round where they have been drawn against Reading.

The visitors had their chances and Ipswich goalkeeper Cieran Slicker helped to keep a clean sheet for Town when he stuck out a foot to deflect a shot from Jevani Brown.

Pert said: “We changed the whole team and it shows the level that the lads have been working at for the last six weeks that they can work and understand the structure and everything we want and they can go and deliver the performance like that.

“So very pleasing and it was a good night. A lot of the players have been here a while and understand the way we play.”

Asked about goalkeeper Slicker, Pert said: “He is a confident lad, his qualities suit the way we play, he is a good young goalkeeper.”

Bristol Rovers’ first-team coach Andy Mangan said: “There were so many positives, we’ve just got to be better in certain areas on the counter mentality wise.

“When Ipswich have got the ball our shape was difficult to break down and our lads have got to trust the process and be confident in those situations but all in all a positive performance.

“I think we had more chances in the first period of the second half and like I said we just have to better in those moments.”