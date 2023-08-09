Enzo Maresca happy with ‘improving’ Leicester against Burton

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca was more than satisfied as his side ensured comfortable passage to round two of the Carabao Cup with a 2-0 victory over League One Burton.

Kelechi Iheanacho grabbed his chance in the starting line-up with the opening goal after six minutes before assisting Wilfred Ndidi with Leicester’s second in first-half stoppage-time.

“It had the potential to be difficult for us but we started really well with the first goal,” said Maresca.

“Then it got a bit more complicated as they changed and made it harder for us and we had to find solutions.

“In the end we are very happy because we continue improving with the ideas we are trying to get across and that is important. What we are looking for is very clear, even in the previous game.”

Iheanacho replaced Jamie Vardy in the side for the game and impressed his new manager.

“Kelechi was really good scoring and assisting one and then second half he moved inside a bit more but he was one of many players who were really good tonight,” he added.

Burton boss Dino Maamria was frustrated that his side’s game-plan to frustrate their Championship opponents was blown out of the water by conceding so early.

“Our intention in the first half was to block them in and press them to stop their rhythm and we have ended up doing the complete opposite in those first six minutes conceding that goal,” he said.

“We gave them too much respect and that is not us.

“Second half was a much better performance where we were more compact and we had a couple of good chances to get a goal and it is a shame we didn’t get that goal that we deserved.”