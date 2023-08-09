AFC Wimbledon stun Coventry with two late goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
AFC Wimbledon stun Coventry with two late goals

By Press Association
Ryan McLean scored a stunning late winner (Steven Paston/PA)
Ryan McLean scored a stunning late winner (Steven Paston/PA)

Ryan McLean’s injury-time strike completed a remarkable turnaround for AFC Wimbledon as they stunned Championship visitors Coventry 2-1.

Mark Robins’ side enjoyed plenty of the ball in south London and deservedly led through a Matty Godden penalty.

Despite creating a number of excellent opportunities, they were dealt two sucker punches right at the death, Omar Bugiel lashing home an equaliser four minutes from time, before McLean’s calm finish sent Plough Lane into raptures.

They should have been ahead within 90 seconds, however, James Tilley inexplicably side-footing wide from eight yards having been found by the weaving Aron Sasu.

Godden and the busy Tatsuhiro Sakamoto were then denied in quick succession by Nik Tzanev in the Dons goal, before Joe Lewis chopped down Haji Wright – Godden making no mistake.

Godden, Gustavo Hamer and Jake Bidwell continued to work the Wimbledon keeper, though the pick was a brilliant reaction save from less than a yard from Ellis Simms.

And just as it seemed Coventry had got away with their profligacy, Johnnie Jackson’s men turned the tie around.

McLean’s cross was met perfectly by Bugiel, striking home having timed his run into the penalty area superbly, with McLean himself showing coolness of mind to turn in a cross deep into added-on time; a remarkable way in which to score his first goal in professional football.