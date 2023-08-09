Erol Bulut rues Cardiff errors despite shoot-out victory in Carabao Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Erol Bulut rues Cardiff errors despite shoot-out victory in Carabao Cup

By Press Association
Erol Bulut felt his team should have won inside 90 minutes (Robbie Stephenson/PA)
Erol Bulut felt his team should have won inside 90 minutes (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Cardiff manager Erol Bulut felt his team should have put away League Two Colchester long before requiring a penalty shoot-out to advance to the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Bulut presided over his first home match as Bluebirds manager since taking over earlier this summer but saw his side squander a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 before advancing 3-0 on penalties.

“We could have scored four or five with the chances we created but we made individual mistakes,” said Bulut.

“The youngsters did quite well and generally I was satisfied with the way we kept the ball. But we have to get better, we have to continue to work.”

A smart finish by Welsh international Rubin Colwill put the home side ahead in the 19th minute and it was 2-0 10 minutes before the break when Kion Etete pounced to fire home a loose ball.

But lethargic defensive lapses allowed the visitors to haul themselves level before half-time, as two close-range tap-ins in the 40th and 44th minutes by forwards John Akinde and Joe Taylor changed the complexion.

Bulut offered qualified praise of Colwill, who saw his penalty saved after opening the scoring.

“Rubin is a good young player who has to learn more things,” he said. “I hope he continues like this and he will then get his chance to prove himself.

“I see Rubin playing as a number 10 mostly but sometimes he forgets his defensive duties.

“He is now keeping his position much better instead of running everywhere.”

No representatives from Colchester were available to speak after the game.