The key stats from the World Cup ahead of the quarter-finals

The eight remaining teams in the World Cup put their title ambitions on the line in the quarter-finals starting on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key statistics that could determine the games.

Spain v Netherlands

Spain have rained in the shots (Abbie Parr/AP)

Friday, 2am (all times BST)

Seven of the eight group winners made the quarter-finals, with Spain the lone runners-up having beaten Group A table toppers Switzerland in the last 16.

Their 103 shots are the most in the tournament and they have allowed the fewest of the quarter-finalists with 21 – though they have conceded the most goals of any remaining team with five, including Laia Codina’s long-range own goal against the Swiss.

Expect to see both teams use width – Spain’s Teresa Abelleira has completed twice as many crosses as anyone else (20), with team-mate Ona Batlle the only other player in double figures (10), while the Dutch are top for attempted switches of play (41), comfortably ahead of France in second (24).

The game could be decided early, with the Netherlands ranking first for percentage of goals scored in the first half (73 per cent) and Spain second at 69 per cent.

Japan v Sweden

Hinata Miyazawa, centre right, scores her fifth goal of the World Cup and Japan’s 14th (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Friday, 8.30am

By contrast, there appears a chance of late drama with Sweden and Japan each scoring a tournament-high three goals after the 80th minute.

Japan are the top scorers with 14 goals, including five from Golden Boot pace-setter Hinata Miyazawa, and have conceded only one. The two teams have the best conversion rates of the quarter-finalists: Japan’s goals coming from 74 shots (19 per cent) and Sweden scoring nine from only 49 attempts (18 per cent).

Despite their all-action game, with a tournament-high 1,001 defensive pressures applied, Japan are the only team yet to receive a booking.

They will face the only remaining side with more World Cup finals experience than their 37 games, with Sweden having played 44 and perennial challengers the United States, Germany and Norway already eliminated.

Australia v France

Ashes cricket star Ellyse Perry is Australia’s most recent World Cup quarter-final goalscorer (Steven Paston/PA)

Saturday, 8am

One team will defy their poor quarter-final record, with Australia losing on their three previous outings at this stage from 2007 to 2015 while France have won only one out of three, in 2011.

Indeed, Australia’s most recent goal in a quarter-final, against Sweden in 2011, was scored by current cricket international Ellyse Perry.

They will have to improve on their shooting accuracy of 32 per cent, with only 19 attempts on target out of 60 – though France have conceded four goals, most of them in a madcap 6-3 win over Panama.

Nine Australia players have started every game so far and six have played every minute, while France have only three constant starters and goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin is their only ever-present.

England v Colombia

Alex Greenwood, right, has completed the most passes at the World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Saturday, 11.30am

The two lowest-scoring quarter-finalists – despite England’s 6-1 win over China – meet in Saturday’s last game. The Lionesses have just eight goals overall and Colombia five.

England, semi-finalists at the last two World Cups, will face a team playing in the last eight for the first time.

England have completed over twice as many passes as their opponents, 2,248 to 1,073, with Alex Greenwood’s 389 leading all players in the tournament.

Lauren James’ red card against Nigeria is the only one for any quarter-finalist this summer.