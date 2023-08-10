The key stats from the World Cup ahead of the quarter-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The key stats from the World Cup ahead of the quarter-finals

By Press Association
Will Japan be celebrating again? (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Will Japan be celebrating again? (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

The eight remaining teams in the World Cup put their title ambitions on the line in the quarter-finals starting on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key statistics that could determine the games.

Spain v Netherlands

Spain’s Aitana Bonmati, left, scores against Switzerland
Spain have rained in the shots (Abbie Parr/AP)

Friday, 2am (all times BST)

Seven of the eight group winners made the quarter-finals, with Spain the lone runners-up having beaten Group A table toppers Switzerland in the last 16.

Their 103 shots are the most in the tournament and they have allowed the fewest of the quarter-finalists with 21 – though they have conceded the most goals of any remaining team with five, including Laia Codina’s long-range own goal against the Swiss.

Expect to see both teams use width – Spain’s Teresa Abelleira has completed twice as many crosses as anyone else (20), with team-mate Ona Batlle the only other player in double figures (10), while the Dutch are top for attempted switches of play (41), comfortably ahead of France in second (24).

The game could be decided early, with the Netherlands ranking first for percentage of goals scored in the first half (73 per cent) and Spain second at 69 per cent.

Japan v Sweden

Hinata Miyazawa, centre right, scores for Japan against Norway
Hinata Miyazawa, centre right, scores her fifth goal of the World Cup and Japan’s 14th (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Friday, 8.30am

By contrast, there appears a chance of late drama with Sweden and Japan each scoring a tournament-high three goals after the 80th minute.

Japan are the top scorers with 14 goals, including five from Golden Boot pace-setter Hinata Miyazawa, and have conceded only one. The two teams have the best conversion rates of the quarter-finalists: Japan’s goals coming from 74 shots (19 per cent) and Sweden scoring nine from only 49 attempts (18 per cent).

Despite their all-action game, with a tournament-high 1,001 defensive pressures applied, Japan are the only team yet to receive a booking.

They will face the only remaining side with more World Cup finals experience than their 37 games, with Sweden having played 44 and perennial challengers the United States, Germany and Norway already eliminated.

Australia v France

Ellyse Perry bats against England in this summer's Ashes
Ashes cricket star Ellyse Perry is Australia’s most recent World Cup quarter-final goalscorer (Steven Paston/PA)

Saturday, 8am

One team will defy their poor quarter-final record, with Australia losing on their three previous outings at this stage from 2007 to 2015 while France have won only one out of three, in 2011.

Indeed, Australia’s most recent goal in a quarter-final, against Sweden in 2011, was scored by current cricket international Ellyse Perry.

They will have to improve on their shooting accuracy of 32 per cent, with only 19 attempts on target out of 60 – though France have conceded four goals, most of them in a madcap 6-3 win over Panama.

Nine Australia players have started every game so far and six have played every minute, while France have only three constant starters and goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin is their only ever-present.

England v Colombia

Alex Greenwood, right, passes the ball against Haiti
Alex Greenwood, right, has completed the most passes at the World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Saturday, 11.30am

The two lowest-scoring quarter-finalists – despite England’s 6-1 win over China – meet in Saturday’s last game. The Lionesses have just eight goals overall and Colombia five.

England, semi-finalists at the last two World Cups, will face a team playing in the last eight for the first time.

England have completed over twice as many passes as their opponents, 2,248 to 1,073, with Alex Greenwood’s 389 leading all players in the tournament.

Lauren James’ red card against Nigeria is the only one for any quarter-finalist this summer.