Today at the World Cup: James finds out fate as quarter-finals edge closer

The World Cup quarter-finals get under way in the early hours of Friday morning, with Spain and the Netherlands looking to lead the way to the last four.

England have an extra day to prepare for their Saturday clash against Colombia, while Japan take on Sweden and co-hosts Australia tackle France.

The pressure is mounting as the tournament builds towards its crescendo and here the PA news agency looks at all the latest news from the rival camps.

England in a jam over James

Lauren James is paying the price for a moment of madness (Zac Goodiwn/PA)

Lauren James’ stamp on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie in the previous round continues to cause headaches for England, with confirmation that FIFA’s disciplinary committee had issued a two-game ban. That means the Chelsea forward will also be absent if Sarina Wiegman’s side reach the semi-finals. More immediately there is a decision to make over James’ replacement. Ella Toone stands by as a like-for-like deputy, but Wiegman may also consider a formation change to four at the back.

Sour send off for USA

Lineth Beerensteyn was pleased to see the USA crash out (Tim Goode/PA)

Netherlands forward Lineth Beerensteyn had some strong words for the departed United States side, whose hopes of a third straight title disappeared in a penalty shoot-out defeat by Sweden. Asked for her reaction to the exit of the favourites, Beerensteyn admitted she was happy to see them on their way.

“The first moment when I heard that they were out, I was just thinking: ‘Yes! Bye!’” she said.

“From the start of this tournament, they had a really big mouth – they were talking already about the final and stuff. I was just thinking: ‘You first have to show it on the pitch before you are talking.’”

Race for the Golden Boot

5 - H Miyazawa (Jap)

4 - K Diani (Fra), J Roord (Ned), Popp (Ger)

3 - L James (Eng), A Bonmati (Spa), A Redondo (Spa), J Hermoso (Spa), E Le Sommer (Fra), H Raso (Aus), A Ilestedt (Swe), Borges (Bra), Roman Haug (Nor)

Kerr ready to return?

Sam Kerr is eyeing a return to the Australia XI (Adam Davy/PA)

Matildas captain Sam Kerr has been struggling with a calf injury but returned from the bench in the victory over Norway and could now make her comeback in the starting XI. That could nudge Emily van Egmond out of the side after she stood in up front but she is happy to do whatever is best for the team.

“Sam’s the best striker in the world,” Van Egmond said. “For us, it’s a huge boost. There’s no other way to look at it other than it’s a massive positive going into this big game. For any player in any situation, whenever called upon or whatever role they have to play, everyone’s ready.”

Quarter-final: Spain v Netherlands, Wellington, Friday 2am.

Quarter-final: Japan v Sweden, Auckland, Friday 8.30am.

All times BST