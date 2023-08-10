Harry Kane has fantasy managers on tenterhooks – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association August 10 2023, 10.02pm Share Harry Kane has fantasy managers on tenterhooks – Thursday’s sporting social Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6037102/harry-kane-has-fantasy-managers-on-tenterhooks-thursdays-sporting-social/ Copy Link Harry Kane kept Fantasy Premier League managers guessing (John Walton/PA) Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 10. Football Manchester City launched their away kit… Made of Manchester 🙌Our 2023/24 Away Kit is available to buy now! 👇— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 10, 2023 …while Roy Keane modelled United’s at the perfect time. Join us in wishing Roy Keane a happy birthday! 🙌#MUFC pic.twitter.com/6j0Ic17bsg— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 10, 2023 City have certainly come a long way since this moment! 2️⃣0️⃣ years at Etihad! 🏟…rude not to resurface this iconic moment! 🚫🍟 pic.twitter.com/bxMHzhUdxJ— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 10, 2023 Harry Kane’s potential move had both fans and Fantasy Premier League managers on tenterhooks. Yo @HKane what’s happening? @OfficialFPL pic.twitter.com/gJSwzqQf1m— Tom Davis (@BigTomD) August 10, 2023 …with differing opinions from former England star. You don’t start ya career saying you want to win the golden boot winner – you want to win things for ya team.You only make it personal honors when that’s ya only option!!Good luck @HKane https://t.co/nt4yOeGi7J— Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 10, 2023 I know @FCBayern are a massive club and I have huge respect for them but if I were @HKane I’d stay put. There’s no great achievement in winning a trophy with them. @realmadrid I would understand. Or one or two top @premierleague clubs for that matter. Becoming the all time…— Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) August 10, 2023 Southampton paid tribute. Always in our hearts ❤️Today marks 13 years since the passing of our saviour, Markus Liebherr. pic.twitter.com/O9aSMXm3tj— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 10, 2023 Chasing the World Cup Golden Boot and pulling out a nutmeg – just a reminder that Amanda Ilestedt is a defender. Stop that, @amandailestedt 🥜🔥#SWE | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/ToG8O7O2v9— Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) August 10, 2023 The quarter-finalists were ready. 🏴 @Chloe_Kelly98's latest "I'm her" moment! 🙌@Lionesses | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/sX9Dps0Nj4— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 10, 2023 Fine-tuning for France 🎛#Matildas #FIFAWWC #TilitsDone pic.twitter.com/DRB0H9l2J0— CommBank Matildas (@TheMatildas) August 10, 2023 ☔️ 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗻 𝗝𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝘅 𝗛𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗮 𝗕𝗲𝗻𝗻𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗻 ☔️#SWE | #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/vZNTn38Wu0— Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) August 10, 2023 🔥 Quarter-final 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨! 🔜𝟏𝟐 𝐇𝐎𝐔𝐑𝐒 𝐓𝐎 𝐆𝐎! ⏱#FIFAWWC #ESPNED #TheOranjeBeat pic.twitter.com/8Ppd5Rkoym— OranjeLeeuwinnen (@oranjevrouwen) August 10, 2023 #TodosSomosColombia 🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/9hwKHwg9id— Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) August 10, 2023 Happy birthdays. Wishing @BernardoCSilva a very Happy Birthday! ✨ pic.twitter.com/xgBLuSEKuR— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 10, 2023 Happy birthday, @nigeljemson! 🎈 pic.twitter.com/znaYDtG7hX— Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) August 10, 2023 Sending all the birthday love to @sophsssmith 🎂🥳HBD, Soph! pic.twitter.com/GEGDdeat1I— U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) August 10, 2023 Cricket Spencer Johnson had quite the debut for Oval Invincibles. Um…Spencer Johnson has bowled 20 balls. Taken three wickets. And only conceded ONE run.😵💫#TheHundred— The Hundred (@thehundred) August 9, 2023 Yes Spencer Johnson, that really did just happen 👏#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/6eJNBoMBhC— The Hundred (@thehundred) August 9, 2023 Played against Spencer Johnson in Adelaide. Knew he had something, but wow, that’s wild.His journey hasn’t been smooth and is an example of what happens when you hang in there and hold on for an opportunity.Exciting times ahead.#leftarmersunion https://t.co/KG52XVwTzg— Lewis Hatchett (@lewis_hatchett) August 10, 2023 Shabnim Ismail’s hat-trick secured victory for Welsh Fire. Shabnim Ismail's hat-trick in all its glory 😍⏯#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/tDTpa2uSMw— The Hundred (@thehundred) August 10, 2023