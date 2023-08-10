Harry Kane has fantasy managers on tenterhooks – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 10.

Football

Manchester City launched their away kit…

Made of Manchester 🙌 Our 2023/24 Away Kit is available to buy now! 👇 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 10, 2023

…while Roy Keane modelled United’s at the perfect time.

Join us in wishing Roy Keane a happy birthday! 🙌#MUFC pic.twitter.com/6j0Ic17bsg — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 10, 2023

City have certainly come a long way since this moment!

2️⃣0️⃣ years at Etihad! 🏟 …rude not to resurface this iconic moment! 🚫🍟 pic.twitter.com/bxMHzhUdxJ — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 10, 2023

Harry Kane’s potential move had both fans and Fantasy Premier League managers on tenterhooks.

…with differing opinions from former England star.

You don’t start ya career saying you want to win the golden boot winner – you want to win things for ya team.You only make it personal honors when that’s ya only option!! Good luck @HKane https://t.co/nt4yOeGi7J — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 10, 2023

I know @FCBayern are a massive club and I have huge respect for them but if I were @HKane I’d stay put. There’s no great achievement in winning a trophy with them. @realmadrid I would understand. Or one or two top @premierleague clubs for that matter. Becoming the all time… — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) August 10, 2023

Southampton paid tribute.

Always in our hearts ❤️ Today marks 13 years since the passing of our saviour, Markus Liebherr. pic.twitter.com/O9aSMXm3tj — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) August 10, 2023

Chasing the World Cup Golden Boot and pulling out a nutmeg – just a reminder that Amanda Ilestedt is a defender.

The quarter-finalists were ready.

Happy birthdays.

Sending all the birthday love to @sophsssmith 🎂🥳 HBD, Soph! pic.twitter.com/GEGDdeat1I — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) August 10, 2023

Cricket

Spencer Johnson had quite the debut for Oval Invincibles.

Um… Spencer Johnson has bowled 20 balls. Taken three wickets. And only conceded ONE run. 😵‍💫#TheHundred — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 9, 2023

Yes Spencer Johnson, that really did just happen 👏#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/6eJNBoMBhC — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 9, 2023

Played against Spencer Johnson in Adelaide. Knew he had something, but wow, that’s wild.His journey hasn’t been smooth and is an example of what happens when you hang in there and hold on for an opportunity.Exciting times ahead.#leftarmersunion https://t.co/KG52XVwTzg — Lewis Hatchett (@lewis_hatchett) August 10, 2023

Shabnim Ismail’s hat-trick secured victory for Welsh Fire.