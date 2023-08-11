Chelsea looking to transfer market for ‘solution’ to Christopher Nkunku absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Chelsea looking to transfer market for ‘solution’ to Christopher Nkunku absence

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino said Chelsea may have to go back into the transfer market following Christopher Nkunku’s injury (James Manning/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino said Chelsea may have to go back into the transfer market following Christopher Nkunku’s injury (James Manning/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino conceded Chelsea may be forced back into the transfer market for attacking reinforcements following the injury to Christopher Nkunku.

The France international, signed in the summer from RB Leipzig, was one of the standout successes of the team’s pre-season tour of the United States with three goals in his five games, but sustained a meniscus injury to his knee against Borussia Dortmund in Chicago and is unlikely to play again before December.

The 25-year-old underwent surgery this week and has begun his rehabilitation but it is understood that the club expect a 16-week recovery period, rendering the need for added attacking options suddenly more urgent.

Chelsea registered their lowest goalscoring return in almost a hundred years last season with just 38 Premier League goals, and there had been optimism that in Nkunku and fellow new signing Nicolas Jackson a solution had been found.

It is understood there is no update on the future of out-of-favour striker Romelu Lukaku, who was pictured at Cobham in a Chelsea tracksuit this week despite having made clear his desire to return to Italy where he spent last season on loan at Inter.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having departed and Armando Broja recovering from injury, it leaves Jackson as the club’s only recognised striker available for Sunday’s Premier League opener against Liverpool.

“We feel sorry about (Nkunku) because he was doing well,” said Pochettino. “He was an important player for us, his quality is there, one of the best offensive players, can play in different positions.

“It’s a big issue for us. But now it’s about not thinking too much about the injuries, and being positive.

Christopher Nkunku
Christopher Nkunku impressed during Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States (Karl B DeBlaker/AP)

“We’re working on the market also because we’re going to miss one player like this, offensive. The club is working to try to find a solution, maybe short-term, maybe long-term, to add the right profile.”

Pochettino would not comment on Chelsea’s pursuit of Moises Caicedo, insisting on the need to be respectful of Brighton whilst the clubs remain locked in a standoff over their valuations of the player.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Friday that Liverpool have agreed a deal with Brighton for the midfielder, believed to be a British record in the region of £110m, but Caicedo is understood to favour a move to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea’s third and most recent offer was £80million, well short of what owner Tony Bloom believes the player to be worth.

Moises Caicedo
Chelsea’s bid of £80million for Moises Caicedo fell well short of Brighton’s valuation (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Liverpool and Chelsea endured hugely disappointing campaigns last season and started the summer in significant need of squad renovation, though success so far in the transfer market has been mixed.

The Reds have made just two first-team signings, with Caicedo’s former team-mate Alexis Mac Allister having joined alongside Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, whilst Chelsea have undergone a more comprehensive overhaul with over £180m spent on six signings.

Pochettino said he believed the rebuild his club faces is more challenging than the one Klopp is dealing with at Anfield, made tougher in part by the recent high turnover in personnel.

However, he added that he would not allow his players to use it as an excuse on Sunday.

“I think we are more in transition than Liverpool,” he said. “Because I am new here, and Klopp is for seven years at Liverpool. In seven years you can anticipate the transition, you can see what is going to come, you can be ahead of the problems.

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp are in the midst of a rebuild of their own (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“Of course, we are Chelsea, the history of the club is to win, even if we are in transition, people know we cannot give the message that we are in transition. We need to win and we need to be ready to win. And we are going to be ready win against Liverpool.

“The mentality for the players and the whole club is about how to compete in the best way to be strong and to really believe in us. I’m not going to accept a different way to think.

“Excuse? OK, for other people, but no excuse for us, because we need to be strong.”