Ross County boss Malky Mackay braced for ‘tough’ St Johnstone test

Malky Mackay insists Ross County will give St Johnstone every respect in the Staggies’ first home cinch Premiership game of the season on Saturday.

The Dingwall outfit began their league campaign with a creditable performance against champions Celtic last week but still left Parkhead with a 4-2 defeat, while the Perth side’s opener ended in a 2-0 home loss to Hearts.

Mackay told the club’s official website: “It’s going to be a tough one for us. It has always been good games between the two clubs.

“I know Steven MacLean will have them well organised. I thought they were actually excellent at the weekend against a good Hearts side, very stuffy and didn’t give them too many chances in the game.

“They are a bit like ourselves, they are trying to rebuild and have some new players in the door.

“I am delighted to get the game here, our first home league game after last Saturday’s game at Celtic Park. We are under no illusions, it will be a tough game.”

Mackay is delighted to have added 25-year-old defender Ryan Leak from Salford to his squad earlier in the week.

He said: “Ryan has come in and joined us. We lost two experienced centre-backs this year in Alex Iacovitti and Keith Watson.

“He is someone who played over 30 game for Salford last year, he is left-footed, has good balance and is a big boy as well and is keen to come and join us. So delighted to get him in the door.”