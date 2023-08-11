Ross County boss Malky Mackay braced for ‘tough’ St Johnstone test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay braced for ‘tough’ St Johnstone test

By Press Association
Malky Mackay is ready for Ross County’s first home league game (Steve Welsh/PA)
Malky Mackay is ready for Ross County's first home league game (Steve Welsh/PA)

Malky Mackay insists Ross County will give St Johnstone every respect in the Staggies’ first home cinch Premiership game of the season on Saturday.

The Dingwall outfit began their league campaign with a creditable performance against champions Celtic last week but still left Parkhead with a 4-2 defeat, while the Perth side’s opener ended in a 2-0 home loss to Hearts.

Mackay told the club’s official website: “It’s going to be a tough one for us. It has always been good games between the two clubs.

“I know Steven MacLean will have them well organised. I thought they were actually excellent at the weekend against a good Hearts side, very stuffy and didn’t give them too many chances in the game.

“They are a bit like ourselves, they are trying to rebuild and have some new players in the door.

“I am delighted to get the game here, our first home league game after last Saturday’s game at Celtic Park. We are under no illusions, it will be a tough game.”

Mackay is delighted to have added 25-year-old defender Ryan Leak from Salford to his squad earlier in the week.

He said: “Ryan has come in and joined us. We lost two experienced centre-backs this year in Alex Iacovitti and Keith Watson.

“He is someone who played over 30 game for Salford last year, he is left-footed, has good balance and is a big boy as well and is keen to come and join us. So delighted to get him in the door.”