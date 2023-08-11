Will Dennis: Kilmarnock will be just as fearless on the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will Dennis: Kilmarnock will be just as fearless on the road

By Press Association
Will Dennis has enjoyed a positive start to his Kilmarnock career (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kilmarnock goalkeeper Will Dennis vowed his team would take the initiative on the road as well as at home following their shock win over Rangers.

A Killie starting team featuring seven summer signings opened their cinch Premiership campaign in style with a 1-0 win at Rugby Park last Saturday.

Manager Derek McInnes is looking to improve their away form this season and Killie now have the chance to lay down another marker when they travel to Edinburgh to face Hearts on Sunday.

Dennis said: “We don’t go into games thinking we are just going to sit back and let the better teams take control of us. We go in there with a mentality that we can beat anyone.

“It’s a fortress with the fans we have got, you saw that on Saturday, they turned up in their numbers and boosted us for 90 minutes-plus and got us over the line.

“Going to play a different team doesn’t change the way we want to play, we go in with the same mentality of wanting to win and come away with something.”

Dennis was one of those seven summer signings after moving to Ayrshire on loan from Bournemouth.

The 23-year-old said: “I heard good things. A few lads from Bournemouth have been up here on loan. Zeno Ibsen Rossi was here and I was in digs with him. We used to sit and watch his games on TV.

“So I knew this was a nice family-oriented club and a good place to come. I jumped at the chance.”

Dennis has had an experienced group of goalkeepers to work with at Bournemouth including former Celtic goalkeeper Artur Boruc, Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, former Chelsea player Asmir Begovic and Darren Randolph, once of Motherwell.

“They have been brilliant,” he said. “I learned a lot, especially when I was younger.

“We had Artur Boruc and Asmir, a few of the big names in football as goalies, different types of goalies and you take bits from each individual.

“Aaron Ramsdale is a couple of years older than me but you take parts of his game and just seeing where he is now, it motivates you to push to get to where you think you can, or where you know you can get to in the future.”