Harry Kane’s highs and lows at Tottenham as he signs with Bayern Munich

By Press Association
Harry Kane became Tottenham’s all-time top goalscorer – but could not help them win a trophy (John Walton/PA)
Harry Kane became Tottenham's all-time top goalscorer – but could not help them win a trophy (John Walton/PA)

Harry Kane has completed his transfer from Tottenham to Bayern Munich in a deal that could rise to £120million.

The forward first joined Spurs as an 11-year-old and would go on to make 435 appearances for his boyhood team, scoring 280 goals to become the club’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the highs and lows of Kane’s career at Tottenham.

High – An early high for Kane in the infancy of his Spurs career came at Villa Park in November 2014. Trailing to an Aston Villa side that had lost five matches in a row, under-pressure Mauricio Pochettino introduced Kane, who had scored regularly in cup competitions but not yet won the faith of the new Tottenham boss. A last-minute deflected free-kick winner arguably proved a sliding doors moment for not only the forward but Pochettino.

Low – Kane scored in three consecutive rounds to help book a League Cup final showdown with rivals Chelsea in February 2015. But they were beaten 2-0 by Jose Mourinho’s serial-winners. Kane later described the defeat as “the worst feeling in the world”.

High – Kane would go on to create better memories at Wembley and a hat-trick against Southampton on Boxing Day in 2017 sealed a number of individual achievements. After a first-half brace at Tottenham’s temporary Wembley home ensured Kane broke the record for most Premier League goals in a year, he sealed his treble in the 67th minute. It was Kane’s 39th top-flight goal of 2017 and took his overall tally for club and country over the 12-month period to 56, beating Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to most goals in Europe in a calendar year. This sixth Premier League hat-trick of 2017 set a new record.

Low – Kane and Tottenham’s journey reached its peak in the summer of 2019 when a remarkable European run took them to the Champions League final. Kane missed the stunning semi-final comeback against Ajax due to an ankle injury, which almost ruled him out of the showpiece in Madrid. While Kane recovered in time to face Liverpool, it proved a bittersweet occasion with the forward unable to influence the match on his first start in seven weeks as they lost 2-0.

Harry Kane could not help Tottenham win a trophy
Harry Kane could not help Tottenham win a trophy (Mike Egerton/PA)

Low – Two years later Spurs made another cup final, but it was further pain for Kane. Pochettino’s successor Mourinho was dismissed days before Tottenham faced Manchester City at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final and Kane’s former team-mate Ryan Mason was placed in caretaker charge. With the fixture taking place during the coronavirus pandemic, only 7,773 supporters were allowed into Wembley and they witnessed Kane – again only just back from an ankle injury – and Spurs produce a toothless display as another chance to win silverware disappeared.

High – After Man City were unable to secure the services of Kane in the summer of 2021, the England captain broke Tottenham’s all-time scoring record in February 2022. A January goal at Fulham allowed Kane to draw level with Jimmy Greaves on 266 before he broke the record in a 1-0 win against City in the Premier League. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg teed up Kane inside the area and his scuffed 12-yard finish beat Ederson to take his tally to 267.