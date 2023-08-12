5 English success stories Harry Kane will look to emulate in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
5 English success stories Harry Kane will look to emulate in Germany

By Press Association
Harry Kane has become the latest English player to move to the Bundesliga (Yui Mok/PA)
Harry Kane has become the latest English player to move to the Bundesliga (Yui Mok/PA)

Harry Kane’s move to Bayern Munich makes him the latest Englishman to ply his trade in the Bundesliga.

Only a handful of the small group which has gone to Germany have been truly successful but the England captain will be looking to add his name to that list.

Here the PA news agency looks at those who impressed for Bundesliga sides.

Kevin Keegan, Hamburg 1977-80

Kevin Keegan in Hamburg's team line-up
Kevin Keegan (third from left) enjoyed huge personal success at Hamburg (PA)

Keegan set the gold standard. Having made his intention to leave Liverpool clear the forward’s £500,000 transfer set a new British record and almost doubled the German mark.

His choice of a club which had not finished higher than sixth in two decades was something of a surprise but Hamburg paid him more than five times his salary.

There were rewarded though as Keegan helped them win the title in his second season and reach the European Cup final in the next, winning two European footballer of the year awards.

Tony Woodcock (Cologne 1979-82 and 1986-88, Fortuna Cologne 1988-90)

Tony Woodcock playing for Nottingham Forest
Tony Woodcock swapped European champions Nottingham Forest for Cologne (PA)

After being part of the side which won Nottingham Forest’s first European Cup in 1979 Woodcock moved to Cologne for £600,000 after taking advice from Keegan despite interest from Manchester United.

He scored 34 goals in just over 100 appearances before returning to England with Arsenal in 1982.

Woodcock returned to Cologne four years later before retiring after a brief spell at Fortuna.

Owen Hargreaves (Bayern Munich 200-07)

Owen Hargreaves playing for Bayern Munich
Owen Hargreaves moved directly from Canada to Bayern Munich (Nick Potts/PA)

Born in Canada to British parents, Hargreaves moved to Bayern from Calgary Foothills as a 16-year-old.

He made his first-team debut in 2000 and went on to make over 200 appearances, winning four Bundesliga titles, the Champions League and three German Cups before moving to Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund 2017-21)

Sancho left Manchester City for Dortmund as a 17-year-old for an £8m fee.

He won the German Cup and Supercup and, aged 18 years and 336 days, broke Lukas Podolski’s record for the youngest player to score nine Bundesliga goals.

He made 136 appearances, scoring 49 goals before returning to England to join Manchester United.

Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund 2020-23)

Bellingham became the most expensive 17-year-old in history when he moved from Birmingham for an initial £25m.

His form in Germany earned him a senior England call up in 2020 when he became the third-youngest England international after Theo Walcott and Wayne Rooney.

Consistency at club level and stand-out performances at the 2021 World Cup helped him secure an £88m move to Real Madrid this summer.