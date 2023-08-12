Second-half Alessia Russo strike sends England into World Cup semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Second-half Alessia Russo strike sends England into World Cup semi-final

By Press Association
Alessia Russo celebrates the winning goal for England (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Alessia Russo fired England through to their third World Cup semi-final with a second-half strike to complete a 2-1 comeback over Colombia at a sold-out Stadium Australia.

Leicy Santos gave Colombia the lead when she looped an effort over Mary Earps after 44 minutes, but saw her opener cancelled out after Lauren Hemp pounced on an error by Colombian keeper Catalina Perez six minutes into first half stoppage time.

Georgia Stanway set up Russo’s low finish to hand the Lionesses the lead after 63 minutes, and while Colombia pushed forward against the European champions an equaliser ultimately proved just out of reach.

England will next face tournament co-hosts Australia, who beat France 7-6 on penalties in the early kick-off.

Colombia, who had eliminated world number two side Germany with a 2-1 victory in the group stage, looked to complete another giant-killing here.

The Lionesses, meanwhile, were without the services of Lauren James, with Ella Toone coming into Sarina Wiegman’s side while the Chelsea forward served the first game of her two-match suspension.

Though China had benefitted from strong support during England’s final group stage contest, it was nothing compared to the deafening noise that emerged from the stands as the Colombian anthem began to play.

Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone celebrate after the final whistle
Georgia Stanway and Ella Toone celebrate after the final whistle (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Earps caught Catalina Usme’s cross before England came up empty-handed after a flurry of early attempts, beginning with Russo’s header from six yards out, before Perez stuck her leg out to prevent Hemp from netting an early opener.

Russo saw another close-range effort blocked, and soon after Colombia were dealt a blow when defender Carolina Arias was forced off with injury and replaced by Ana Guzman.

Linda Caicedo, the 18-year-old Real Madrid forward viewed as one of Las Cafeteras’ most potent weapons in this tournament, outpaced Jess Carter down the left but sent her effort sailing over the woodwork.

England twice appealed to American referee Ekaterina Koroleva after Guzman clattered into first Hemp then Rachel Daly, who soon came close from Stanway’s delivery into the penalty area but nodded straight into the arms of the awaiting Perez.

The Lionesses continued to find themselves tested by the pacy Colombians, who dispossessed England after Hemp broke free down the right and tried to pick out Toone.

Captain Millie Bright, who had already made an excellent nodded clearance to block Manuela Vanegas, anchored a composed back line that against Nigeria had survived 120 minutes of a goalless draw, 30 of them short-handed following James’ dismissal.

England v Colombia – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Quarter Final – Stadium Australia
Mary Earps desperately tries to prevent Leicy Santos’ opener (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Colombia broke the deadlock when Santos looped an effort from the right corner of the penalty area.

Earps leapt at full strength, but the ball sailed over her and just in between her fingertips and the crossbar for the 44th-minute opener as the Colombian support roared.

England ensured the celebration was cut short after the Colombian keeper fumbled what looked to be a simple stop and Hemp lunged forward, punishing Perez, who could not scramble her way back to her feet in time to prevent the equaliser to ensure all was square by the break.

Lauren Hemp celebrates the equaliser
Lauren Hemp celebrates the equaliser (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Daly directed another header into Perez’s awaiting arms after the restart, which began with slightly less of the frenetic energy that characterised the first period.

It was Stanway who provided the pass that would see England take the lead for the first time in the contest, threading the ball into the area for the onrushing Russo, who made it 2-1 as she outsmarted her marker and finished into the bottom left corner.

England v Colombia – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Quarter Final – Stadium Australia
Alessia Russo celebrates with Mille Bright after hitting the winner (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Colombia were forced to swap keepers after Perez went down with an apparent head injury, but remained resolute in their search for an equaliser of their own.

Lorena Bedoya Durango soon found herself with a chance and fired dangerously from the middle at Earps, who gave an assured nod after she leapt to tip the Real Brasilia midfielder’s effort over the crossbar.

England’s lead never seemed safe as Colombia fought for their chances through eight minutes of stoppage time, including efforts from substitute Ivonne Chacon, Vanegas – whose stoppage-time effort made the difference against Germany – and Caicedo, who fired wide of the England goal with one of her side’s last chances to make more history.

The Lionesses, who have never made it to a World Cup final, are now just one more win away from reaching the showpiece.