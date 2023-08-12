NFL great Tom Brady introduces himself to Birmingham fans in pub before match

Former American football star Tom Brady has stunned Birmingham City fans as he greeted them at a pub outside their stadium on Saturday, with one saying “it’s made everyone’s day”.

The NFL superstar, who recently became a minority owner at the Sky Bet Championship club, made his appearance at The Roost pub near St Andrew’s before the game against Leeds.

“Tom Brady is here and he’s perfect,” tweeted Kelsea Ravenhill, 26, from Birmingham.

“The film crew, Tom Brady, his bodyguards all entered the pub for his Blues entrance and introduced himself to all our fans,” Ms Ravenhill told the PA news agency.

“The place is rocking, completely changed the atmosphere, he is just a sports legend!

“It’s made everyone’s day, was a pleasure to meet him and I just hope we can get the three points for him later now.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, recognised as one of the sporting greats, has partnered with the club’s holding company Knighthead Capital Management and becomes chairman of a new advisory board.

The club says Brady will “apply his extensive leadership experience and expertise across several components of the club, including working alongside the sports science department to advise on health, nutrition, wellness and recovery systems and programmes”.

Brady tweeted on Saturday morning “Any plans before kick off guys? See you at St. Andrew’s”, before making an appearance at the stadium, where he was pictured meeting mascots and signing shirts.