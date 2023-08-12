Hamilton and Stirling retain 100 per cent records at top of Scottish League One

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Hamilton and Stirling retain 100 per cent records at top of Scottish League One

By Press Association
Reghan Tumilty and Ryan One were on target for Hamilton (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Reghan Tumilty and Ryan One were on target for Hamilton (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Hamilton and Stirling both recorded second-successive victories to set the early pace in Scottish League One.

The Accies won 2-0 at Kelty Hearts thanks to second-half goals in the space of nine minutes by Reghan Tumilty and Ryan One.

Dale Carrick’s penalty nine minutes from time, meanwhile, edged out Stirling’s hosts Alloa 1-0, who had David McKay sent off following his foul that conceded the penalty.

Annan Athletic’s miserable start to the campaign continued as they went down to a 3-1 home defeat against Montrose.

A week after conceding three goals to Falkirk, it was an identical story as Montrose opened up an emphatic half-time advantage.

Craig Brown scored the first after eight minutes, then Andrew Steeves added a second before Kane Hester’s header left Annan floundering before Finlay Cross-Adair grabbed a consolation, 20 minutes from time.

Elsewhere in League One, Falkirk required a dramatic late equaliser by Jordan Allen to salvage a point from a 2-2 draw against Cove Rangers.

A Josh Kerr penalty put Cove ahead before a William Gillingham own goal put Falkirk level, but Rumarn Burrell’s 72nd-minute effort looked to have been enough for all three points before Allen’s goal in the sixth minute of added time.

And Queen of the South scored twice during the final 10 minutes through Kyle Doherty and Kyle McClelland to deny Edinburgh City, who had led through an Innes Murray header. While McClelland left Queens a man down in the closing stages as he was sent off.

In League Two, Bonnyrigg Rose remain unbeaten thanks to a 2-0 away win against Clyde as Jason Jarvis and Bradley Barrett netted to leave their team in second place.

Peterhead are the early pace-setters despite being held to a 0-0 home draw by Stenhousemuir, with Michael Anderson seeing red for the visitors late on as the hosts lost Jordon Brown to another red card at the death.

Stranaer hold third spot after a 1-1 draw against East Fife.

Tam Orr scored early in the second period, and 10-man Stranraer – who lost Craig Ross to an early red card – looked to have done enough, but Jonathan Page had other ideas and pounced for an equaliser a minute from time.

In the two other games, Forfar and Elgin City drew 0-0, with Dumbarton and Spartans sharing the spoils 1-1.

A Tony Wallace penalty put Dumbarton ahead after 55 minutes, only for Jamie Dishington to equalise in the 90th minute.