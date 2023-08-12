Airdrie fight back to beat Partick Thistle By Press Association August 12 2023, 7.12pm Share Airdrie fight back to beat Partick Thistle Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6041824/airdrie-fight-back-to-beat-partick-thistle/ Copy Link Airdrie beat Partick (Mike Egerton/PA) Airdrie came from behind to pick up their first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Partick Thistle. James Lyon put the visitors ahead on 31 minutes as he fired in the rebound after Harry Milne’s shot. Gabby McGill levelled the scores after 63 minutes with a close-range finish before Calum Gallagher’s powerful header secured victory eight minutes later.