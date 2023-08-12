Ruari Paton maintains Queen’s Park’s perfect start to season

Queen’s Park maintained their perfect start to the new cinch Championship season with a 2-1 win over Arbroath at the City Stadium.

The Spiders, who won 2-1 at Inverness last week, made a positive start, with Dominic Thomas’ effort cleared off the line before on-loan Bayern Munich youngster Barry Hepburn opened his account in the 13th minute.

Arbroath looked to respond as Michael McKenna’s header was straight at the Queen’s Park keeper before at the other end, Ruari Paton had his goal in the 27th minute ruled out for offside following a counter-attack.

At the start of the second half, Arbroath defender Thomas O’Brien sent an effort just over the crossbar following a free-kick.

With 20 minutes left, the visitors were level when substitute Leighton McIntosh knocked the ball in following a goalmouth scramble.

Queen’s Park, though, were back in front just five minutes later after substitute Patrick Jarrett hit the post and a rebound was blocked, Paton was alert to slot in the loose ball.