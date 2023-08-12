Callum Smith’s late winner earns Raith thrilling win over Morton By Press Association August 12 2023, 7.13pm Share Callum Smith’s late winner earns Raith thrilling win over Morton Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6041848/callum-smiths-late-winner-earns-raith-thrilling-win-over-morton/ Copy Link Raith edged out Morton (Mike Egerton/PA). Callum Smith struck a late winner as Raith staved off a determined Morton fightback to claim a 3-2 victory in the Scottish Championship. Rovers made a flying start, scoring twice inside the opening 15 minutes to leave their opponents on the back foot. Jack Hamilton’s close-range shot opened the scoring before a Lewis Vaughan penalty made it 2-0 following a foul by Darragh O’Connor. Morton needed a quick response and it duly arrived through a 17th-minute header from Robbie Muirhead and the visitors had more to celebrate when Robbie Crawford equalised after 71 minutes. Back came the home side, though, in a thrilling contest as Smith’s goal five minutes later secured all three points.