Luke Williams says he ‘got my team back’ in Notts County win against Grimsby

Notts County boss Luke Williams said he had “got my team back” after claiming their first victory of the League Two campaign over Grimsby.

The Magpies came from behind twice to win 3-2 at Meadow Lane, with John Bostock, a Luke Waterfall own goal, and Dan Crowley securing their first three points of the season.

“We did not want to go behind once, we definitely did not want to go behind twice,” said Williams.

“The game was ugly and there was too much chaos.”

Following their opening-day defeat to Sutton, Williams labelled his sides display “pathetic” as their return to the Football League ended in a 5-1 thumping.

But the County boss felt that their latest performance was similar to the level that got them promoted from the National League last season.

“For sure, I got my team back today,” said Williams following the full-time whistle.

“That was really nice because I saw the tough guys on the pitch, but I want them to play more beautiful football as well, but to never sacrifice that toughness.

“The way they ran and pressed the ball and the way they competed for the second ball, make contact with people and putting your head low and getting kicked – all of those things that every team has to do in every league around the world and today we did that, I am just so happy to have got my team back.”

Grimsby had led through Danny Rose and Harry Clifton.

Mariners boss Paul Hurst insisted that his side did not deserve to leave empty handed from the encounter.

“My own view was that we didn’t deserve to lose,” said Hurst.

“We know they are a good side and overall, what I would say is that it was a very good League Two game with a lot of excitement and goals.

“But, fundamentally, and important to ourselves is that we have come up short in terms of the result and we must accept a defeat.

“It was a proper game, and I have said in my own view that they (County) will be right up there, but there are a lot of good teams in this league.

“But for ourselves, it doesn’t really get any easier for us in terms of fixtures.

“Teams from divisions above have spoken about the strength of the league and we must try and step up to that and I thought today that we were unfortunate to not get something from the game.

“The longer it went, I felt we were the stronger side.”