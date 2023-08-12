Mark Hughes delighted with Bradford reaction to early setback in comeback win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mark Hughes delighted with Bradford reaction to early setback in comeback win

By Press Association
Bradford boss Mark Hughes saw his side fight back for the win (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bradford boss Mark Hughes saw his side fight back for the win (Richard Sellers/PA)

Bradford boss Mark Hughes was delighted to see his side fight back from a goal down to claim all three points – something he admits might not have been the case last season.

Goals from Clarke Oduor and Alex Pattison sealed a 2-1 victory at Valley Parade after a mistake by keeper Harry Lewis had gifted Colchester a ninth-minute lead through Joe Taylor.

Lewis was caught dawdling on the ball from a back pass as the Colchester striker cashed in for his second goal in successive games.

But the Bantams battled back to level before half-time as Oduor converted the rebound after Owen Goodman palmed away Tyler Smith’s shot.

Oduor then turned provider in the second half with the through ball for former Harrogate midfielder Pattison to score the winner.

Bradford boss Mark Hughes said: “I think we certainly deserved the victory.

“We started really strongly and then had the setback with the mistake at the back and got caught out.

“But the most pleasing thing for me was the reaction. Possibly in the past it’s affected us more adversely when we’ve had similar situations.

“We didn’t have the ability to come back when we had setbacks. I don’t think there were too many occasions last year where we had the capacity to get back into games, certainly at home.

“That wasn’t the case today. We dusted ourselves down and kept doing what we knew was going to get us back in the game.

“That’s a good trait that we are displaying to be able to come back when we’ve conceded first.

“We scored two great goals and had any number of chances as well.

“There were big performances from almost everybody. Overall, it was a pleasing day in the office.”

It was Colchester’s first League Two action of the season after their opening game against Swindon was called off half an hour before kick-off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Manager Ben Garner, who admitted it had been a “surreal” first week, said: “We had a good energy considering we played Wednesday night and had 20 hours on the coach this week.

“It’s crazy really. We’re playing two games of football in the space of three days and both went well over 100 minutes.

“We’ve got to adapt to that unless it changes.

“We weren’t far off today against a strong Bradford team that finished in the play-offs last season.

“We made too many errors and I thought they were better on second balls than us. That gave them a lot of impetus in the game and a lot of counter-attack opportunities.

“We’re a young side and we need to learn very quickly.

“There were a lot of positives. We scored a good goal and created a lot of other good opportunities – but there’s a lot we need to improve.”