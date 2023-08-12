Dave Challinor fumes at officials and rues ‘horrific goals’ after Stockport loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dave Challinor fumes at officials and rues ‘horrific goals’ after Stockport loss

By Press Association
Dave Challinor saw his Stockport side beaten by Walsall (Nigel French/PA).
Seething Stockport boss Dave Challinor criticised both the officials and his side’s defending in their 2-1 defeat at Walsall.

Referee Jacob Miles waved away loud penalty claims for an apparent trip by Saddlers goalkeeper Owen Evans on Nick Powell when the game was goalless.

Ethan Pye’s error then led to Danny Johnson slotting Walsall ahead and more poor defending allowed Aramide Oteh to add a second before Ryan Rydel pulled one back deep into stoppage time.

“The fourth official has the same view as us and says the keeper clearly touches it. Well, I will challenge that, I’ve seen it back and he doesn’t get any touch on it,” Challinor said.

“But we’ll get one of two things – either an apology to say they got it wrong or we get a lie that backs up the referee, because, based on what the evidence shows, there’s no touch there.

“It’s a decision made when the game is 0-0 and when we are in good control. That’s disappointing, but it doesn’t lose us the game, although it would have given us a better chance of winning it.

“Without it being a knee-jerk reaction, it’s very similar to how we started last season in terms of really poor goals and mistakes costing us goals.

“They are horrific goals, no one has cut us open. Mistakes cost you games. What we got better at last year was avoiding them and we have to do that again.”

County created the better chances throughout as Louie Barry and Paddy Madden both had goals ruled out and sent other opportunities off target, while Will Collar side-footed a great opening wide.

Walsall boss Mat Sadler praised his side’s desire to get off the mark for the season after a backs-to-the-wall display.

“There were some real standout performances, but collectively as a team I thought we were fantastic today. I thought we were a proper team,” he said.

“Stockport are a good team, they are going to create openings and when those key, magic moments came I think we stood up to them, took our chances and prevented theirs.

“It was an incredible team performance. My team are growing, they are learning, they are developing and they are doing that while giving me everything so they deserved all they got today.

“They are resilient and absolutely desperate to win football matches. That heart and desire and willingness to throw bodies on the line, we’ll need all of that continuously every single game.

“We needed to be ‘League Two’ in the game today, which I thought we did at times. There were loads of things we need to be better at but loads of things I thought were fantastic.”