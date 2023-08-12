Darren Ferguson hails recovery from play-off agony as Peterborough win again

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson hailed the character of his squad after bouncing back from play-off agony with a successful start to the new season.

Ferguson was also full of praise for midfield ace Hector Kyprianou after he hit the only goal in first-half stoppage time as Posh eased past Charlton 1-0 to follow up an opening day triumph at relegated Reading by the same scoreline.

Keeper Nicholas Bilokapic was a key figure for Ferguson’s new-look squad, pulling off smart saves in each half from Panutche Camara and Alfie May.

Jonson-Clarke Harris was then a whisker away from a late Posh clincher when he fired against a post at the death.

Ferguson, whose side were knocked out of last season’s play semi-finals by Sheffield Wednesday despite leading 4-0 from the first leg, said: “Two wins from two league games and through in the League Cup…it’s been a good week to start the season!

“We controlled the majority of the first half and it was a fantastic goal from Hector that got us ahead just before half-time.

“The boy is a talent. As soon as I came back to the club in January, I felt he was a player I could really work with and help develop.

“But we were careless in the second half. We didn’t look after the ball anywhere near well enough and that gave Charlton momentum, but they didn’t have too much in the way of clearcut chances.

“It is a really important result coming with another clean sheet and we have to give the players credit – especially the ones who were here last season – to recover from the way it ended with such an almighty blow.

“We’ve got our head down, worked hard and the fans will appreciate what this group are about. They’ll have a right go and won’t stop running.”

Ferguson and Charlton boss Dean Holden both featured on a list of a dozen bookings.

Holden admitted: “It goes down as a game we should have got more from.

“I’m really pleased with the performance but disappointed with the result.

“Football is all about both boxes. We conceded a goal we shouldn’t have and couldn’t take the chances we created.

“It was a poor goal to let in. We needed to clear a throw-in that bounced around the edge of our box, we didn’t and we got punished.

“It should have been 0-0, but we’ve come in 1-0 down so we had a bit of work to do at half-time in terms of mentality.

“Coming to Peterborough was always going to be a big test but for 20-25 minutes in the second half it was one-way traffic.

“There was a good chance for Alfie, Corey (Blackett-Taylor) got on the inside a few times, but we just couldn’t quite find that moment to get ourselves back level.”