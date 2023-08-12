Andy Crosby backs Port Vale to keep improving after bounceback wins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Crosby backs Port Vale to keep improving after bounceback wins

By Press Association
Andy Crosby saw his side beaten 7-0 last weekend (Nick Potts/PA)
Port Vale manager Andy Crosby believes his team learnt a lot from last weekend’s hammering against Barnsley after they bounced back to claim a 1-0 win over Reading.

Ben Garrity’s hugely-deflected shot settled the contest in the 72nd minute, earning Vale a morale-boosting victory after losing 7-0 on the opening day of the League One season.

It comes on the back of a 3-2 win over Fleetwood on Tuesday in the first round of the Carabao Cup, and Crosby was delighted by his team’s response to a tough defeat.

“We’re going to grow, we’re going to get better,” he said.

“It was a difficult 90 minutes last week and we gifted Barnsley opportunities. With a ruthless nature they scored them and they took advantage, but we learnt a lot, we spoke at length in a variety of ways and credit goes to the players.

“They’ve taken things on board, they’ve learnt from it and with two wins in the first week of the season, being through to the next round of the cup, it’s been a good week.

“It’s important that the players enjoy the wins.

“It’s good that they can appreciate the fans and stay behind and clap them. We have to do that whether we’ve won, drawn or we’ve got beat. We have to show our appreciation to the fans for their support, and I’m sure they’ll go home happier this Saturday.”

Andy Carroll had a golden chance to put Reading ahead with a 12th-minute penalty after Nesta Guinness-Walker was fouled in the box by Dan Jones, but goalkeeper Connor Ripley denied him.

The winning goal came 18 minutes from time as Garrity’s shot on the spin took a massive deflection before looping over debutant goalkeeper David Button’s head and in off the post.

The visitors nearly equalised in the dying moments when substitute Lewis Wing’s cross-shot hit the bar, but Vale held on for all three points.

Troubled Reading have now suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats in the league after being relegated from the Championship last season.

Boss Ruben Selles believes his team need to come to terms with playing in a lower division sooner rather than later.

“It is what it is,” he said of the result. “These games will happen and as soon as we accept, everyone of us, that we’re playing in this division and we’re playing against tough opponents (the better things will be).

“We have to be respectful of everybody.

“Of course, I know that the fans are travelling and they’re disappointed, and I am too.

“We want to put on a good performance, but it didn’t happen and this is the message that is clear for me.

“But I will respect every single club in League One and this is the situation we’re in.

“We’re going to need to fight to win football matches and do it together, that’s it.”