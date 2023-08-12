Crewe boss Lee Bell hits out at ‘unacceptable’ first-half display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Crewe boss Lee Bell hits out at ‘unacceptable’ first-half display

By Press Association
Crewe manager Lee Bell saw his side come from two goals down at Swindon (Owen Humphreys/PA).
Crewe manager Lee Bell branded his side’s first-half performance at Swindon “totally unacceptable” as they came from two goal down to draw 2-2.

Udoka Godwin-Malife put Swindon in front in the 21st minute and Jake Young made it two at the start of the second half.

Michael Williams got Crewe back in it before Rio Adebisi’s equaliser salvaged a late point at the County Ground.

Bell said: “Swindon could have been out of sight.

“The character of the group was never ever questioned, but the first-half performance is totally unacceptable.

“It was rigid, not brave. I’m just repeating what I’ve said to the players in a much calmer manner. It shouldn’t take two goals to go in for the shackles to come off you.

“The preparation for the game was excellent, absolutely excellent. I can’t fathom out why it happened.

“Maybe because that’s Swindon’s first game of the season, the energy, the atmosphere that comes with it.

“But you should be able to cope with that.

“It wasn’t young players doing that. It was people who’ve been around for a bit making mistakes, simple mistakes.”

Crewe goalkeeper Harvey Davies was at full stretch early on to keep out a Saidou Khan volley, but he was beaten by Godwin-Malife, who opened his account for Swindon when he managed to contort his body to flick home a diving header after Benn Ward had headed back into the middle.

Young took just two minutes to make his mark after coming on for his home debut at half-time as he cut inside and thundered the ball beyond Davies at his near post.

Williams’ rasping 61st-minute drive into the bottom corner from 25 yards gave Crewe hope and they levelled in the 85th minute as Ryan Cooney’s deep cross found an unmarked Adebisi at the back post and he headed beyond Murphy Mahoney.

Swindon boss Michael Flynn was left to rue his side’s failure to put the game to bed.

He said: “There were some unbelievable passages of play from us and some great performances, but we have conceded two poor goals.

“The only thing we didn’t do was kill the game off because we should have scored more goals with the chances we created.

“We got a little bit too open and it was like a basketball game when we needed to be slowing it down – and by that I don’t mean time-wasting.

“We were a little bit wasteful at times and trying to force things, too cute when you just need to put your foot through it, put your foot through it and come out the other side.”