Andy Mangan insists Bristol Rovers will improve after Barnsley draw

By Press Association
Bristol Rovers coach Andy Mangan (Simon Galloway/PA)
Bristol Rovers coach Andy Mangan (Simon Galloway/PA)

Bristol Rovers’ rustiness in front of goal will soon change, according to first-team coach Andy Mangan, as the Gas drew a second Sky Bet League One game in succession.

With Rovers boss Joey Barton completing a three-match ban, a pulsating game against Barnsley somehow ended in a 1-1 draw.

Both sides squandered plenty of chances, with John Marquis and Aaron Collins passing up gilt-edged opportunities to net in the first half with just opposition goalkeeper Liam Roberts to beat.

“I’ve seen games like that before. We’re frustrated to not get all three points. We dominated the game, but there are areas we need to get better at. When those chances come we need to take them. Today we haven’t,” said Mangan after the game.

“Everyone [Rovers supporters] should go away feeling unlucky that we haven’t got all three points. But if an alien came out of Mars, or something, and watched the game they’d think we were the play-off final team from today’s match.

“On another day, which will happen, we’ll score four, five or six goals. Everyone realises we’ve got a proper side this season. We need to get better on the training ground. We can be miles better.

“We’re a team in transition. Positive signs there but we were just unfortunate.”

Barnsley boss Neill Collins professed himself happy at a haul of four points from their first two League One games of the season, if also leaving Bristol frustrated.

The Tykes took the lead through Nicky Cadden’s seventh-minute near-post blast before Rovers substitute Scott Sinclair equalised with nine minutes remaining.

“It’s frustrating when you lose a goal in the 81st minute but we brought a lot of pressure on ourselves,” said Collins. “I thought Bristol responded to going a goal behind and we responded again prior to half-time.

“We looked like a team who could get another goal but in the second half we didn’t do enough positive things when we had the ball and we didn’t disrupt possession enough against the ball and that allowed them to gather momentum.

“And the biggest disappointment was the way we lost the goal. But all in all, lots to be pleased with and lots to build and learn from.

“When you pass the ball to them straight from a corner and things like that, it’s not a good feeling.

“At times it was a little bit of individual error, but we don’t want to be giving up chances. This is a tough place to come at the best of times and coming here for the first home game of the season, we’ve got to accept the point and learn from this.”