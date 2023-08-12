I want to win games – Mark Kennedy tells Lincoln to play on front foot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I want to win games – Mark Kennedy tells Lincoln to play on front foot

By Press Association
Mark Kennedy has urged his side to attack matches (Mike Egerton/PA)
Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy has challenged his side to attack their home games after a 3-0 victory over Wycombe.

Second-half goals from Reeco Hackett-Fairchild, Teddy Bishop and Daniel Mandroiu did the damage as the impressive Imps claimed maximum points against the Chairboys at the LNER Stadium.

Forward Hackett-Fairchild rifled the hosts ahead with a sweet 68th-minute strike, before substitute midfielder Bishop doubled the lead just five minutes later with a clinical first-time finish.

Irishman Daniel Mandroiu finished the job with a fine effort five minutes from time.

“I was really pleased,” beamed Kennedy.

“I said to the guys just before they went out that all we needed was a few W’s to our name.

“It was nice to get a win and really nice to get a performance. It’s nice when you see it on the training ground, but it’s even better when it comes off.

“But we’re two games into a long, long season, so we’ve spoke about staying grounded, being humble and next on to another incredibly tough game on Tuesday.

“We drew our first three games last year and started really positively, but I’d have taken a defeat and a win today because, without sounding like an idiot, we’ve actually got more points after two games than we did after three last season.

“We’ve spoken to the players about going for games and trying to win games, I want to win games of football.

“That might not be away from home, but certainly at home.”

The visitors created decent chances of their own but lacked a killer finish in front of goal.

Frustrated Wycombe manager Matt Bloomfield said: “I’m very disappointed with the way we played in the second half.

“I thought we were good value in the first half and we had a good goal threat about us.

“But we had a goal disallowed from a free-kick and I thought we were in the ascendancy.

“However, I did not see that second half coming. I was really disappointed with the way the goals went in, it was really basic goals which we need to defend better and should defend better.

“I’m bitterly, bitterly disappointed, but goals change games.

“I felt we were still the side threatening even though that first goal didn’t count, but if that goes in then you really back yourselves [to win].

“We felt we were on the front foot, but there’s no excuses for the way we gave away three goals in the second half.

“The second half defending has to better, we have to defend our box better.”