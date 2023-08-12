Phil Parkinson laments ‘unbelievable’ decision to award Dons a late spot-kick

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Phil Parkinson laments ‘unbelievable’ decision to award Dons a late spot-kick

By Press Association
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was furious at seeing the decision go against his player (Nick Potts/PA)
Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was furious at seeing the decision go against his player (Nick Potts/PA)

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was left to rue two penalty decisions after his side were denied a first win back in the English Football League as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

After Elliot Lee’s deflected opener in the first half, James Tilley’s late spot-kick earned a point for the Dons – with Ali Al-Hamadi having earlier seen his penalty saved by Ben Foster.

Parkinson was furious at the decision to see Eoghan O’Connell’s “nudge” on Harry Pell deemed a foul.

“I’ve just looked at the two penalty incidents and, oh my goodness me,” Parkinson said.

“The first one, in relation to what’s gone in the penalty box and on the pitch all game, to pick that moment out is strange.

“The second one is unbelievable – if there is a nudge, the lad has just fallen to the floor. The referee, at his standard, has to identify that. I am very disappointed with that performance.

“It’s a very difficult place to come, they are very direct, put the ball forward very quickly. We dealt with it in the main well.

“Probably towards the end of the game we should have won it, but we take the first point of the season and get back on the road for Tuesday night (at home to Walsall).

Lee had opened the scoring on 22 minutes when he deflected home Jacob Mendy’s low cross, but Wimbledon were the better side in the second half and eventually the pressure told.

Wrexham could still have taken all three points late on, but substitute Sam Dalby fired over.

Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson felt a draw was a fair result.

“I thought we came back into the game really well. I thought we were unlucky to be behind at half-time,” he said.

“We didn’t feel we deserved to be one down at half-time, but the lads responded and had a real urgency, a front-foot performance that got us back into the game.

“I would say a draw is a fair result, but we want to win and we feel we are capable of beating these teams.”