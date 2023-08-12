Phil Parkinson laments ‘unbelievable’ decision to award Dons a late spot-kick

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was left to rue two penalty decisions after his side were denied a first win back in the English Football League as they had to settle for a 1-1 draw at AFC Wimbledon.

After Elliot Lee’s deflected opener in the first half, James Tilley’s late spot-kick earned a point for the Dons – with Ali Al-Hamadi having earlier seen his penalty saved by Ben Foster.

Parkinson was furious at the decision to see Eoghan O’Connell’s “nudge” on Harry Pell deemed a foul.

“I’ve just looked at the two penalty incidents and, oh my goodness me,” Parkinson said.

“The first one, in relation to what’s gone in the penalty box and on the pitch all game, to pick that moment out is strange.

“The second one is unbelievable – if there is a nudge, the lad has just fallen to the floor. The referee, at his standard, has to identify that. I am very disappointed with that performance.

“It’s a very difficult place to come, they are very direct, put the ball forward very quickly. We dealt with it in the main well.

“Probably towards the end of the game we should have won it, but we take the first point of the season and get back on the road for Tuesday night (at home to Walsall).

Lee had opened the scoring on 22 minutes when he deflected home Jacob Mendy’s low cross, but Wimbledon were the better side in the second half and eventually the pressure told.

Wrexham could still have taken all three points late on, but substitute Sam Dalby fired over.

Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson felt a draw was a fair result.

“I thought we came back into the game really well. I thought we were unlucky to be behind at half-time,” he said.

“We didn’t feel we deserved to be one down at half-time, but the lads responded and had a real urgency, a front-foot performance that got us back into the game.

“I would say a draw is a fair result, but we want to win and we feel we are capable of beating these teams.”