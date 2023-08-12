Dan Crowley header sees Magpies complete comeback to sink Mariners

Notts County twice came from behind twice to record a first victory of the new Sky Bet League Two campaign with a 3-2 win over Grimsby Town at Meadow Lane.

The visitors took the lead in the 17th minute when Danny Rose took advantage of Aaron Nemane’s poor back pass.

But Luke Williams’ side – beaten 5-1 at Sutton last weekend – hauled themselves level as John Bostock was able to chest down inside the area before volleying the ball beyond Mariners keeper Jake Eastwood.

In first-half stoppage time, Bostock almost doubled his tally – only for Harry Clifton to beat the offside trap and restore Grimsby’s lead ahead of the break.

Five minutes into the second half, Jodi Jones’ deflected cross looped over Eastwood to put County level for the second time of the afternoon.

The comeback was complete just after the hour-mark, with Jones this time turning provider to pick out Dan Crowley at the back post to head home.

Grimsby’ almost drew level late on, but substitute Rekeil Pyke was unable to guide his header beyond County keeper Aidan Stone.