Gary Caldwell hails Exeter effort after goalless draw with Blackpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gary Caldwell hails Exeter effort after goalless draw with Blackpool

By Press Association
Gary Caldwell (Steven Paston/PA)
Gary Caldwell (Steven Paston/PA)

Exeter manager Gary Caldwell could not fault the effort of his players as they held much-fancied Blackpool to a goalless draw at St James Park.

The Tangerines are tipped by many to make an immediate return to the Championship after relegation last season, but they were second best against a spirited and largely youthful Exeter side.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, Exeter could have gone in front on the stroke of half-time, but Jack Aitchison took too long to get his shot away when through on goal, while Blackpool could have won it in stoppage time, but Vil Sinisalo made a brilliant stop to deny Matty Virtue.

“I thought the players were outstanding with their energy, their quality and the way they kept going against a team that was in the Championship last season,” Caldwell said. “I thought we looked like the team that tried to win the game.

“We gave them a huge opportunity that we have to be better at, as it came from our throw-in, but they came and showed us a lot of respect and but for a little bit of quality, or the ball bouncing in the right place in the final third, I thought it was a game where we did enough to win.

“I don’t think there was much lacking today, we had 11 shots at their goal and it wasn’t like we were toothless or didn’t create chances.

“We created one great chance from the way that we pressed late in the first half, but every other chance was probably a half chance, or moment in the final third where we have to understand the profile of each player and the relationship between the players, how each player differs and wants to receive the ball.

“I think that part of our game, our understanding, still needs to come, but I can’t fault the players for what they gave me today.”

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley felt the result was about right.

Critchley said: “I am not sure we deserved to win the game but I don’t think we deserved to lose it either.

“We are coming to Exeter’s first game and you can see the belief because of the start they have had and they are playing full of confidence.

“You could see that we were a big flat and a bit leggy. Both teams gave everything, it was a good, honest performance from both teams.

“We weren’t at our best but we defended the goal brilliantly well. We gave away one chance and we nearly nicked it at the end which would have been the perfect away performance. But it is another clean sheet which is a positive.

“We stressed at half-time we would get chances on the break and it didn’t quite happen until right at the death but we defended the goal brilliantly well. A lot of teams would have got beaten today by Exeter.”