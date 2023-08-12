Tilley spot on for Dons with late penalty to earn draw against new-boys Wrexham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tilley spot on for Dons with late penalty to earn draw against new-boys Wrexham

By Press Association
The Dons came from behind as the points were shared at Plough Lane (Steven Paston/PA)
A late penalty from James Tilley secured AFC Wimbledon a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Wrexham in their Sky Bet League Two match at Plough Lane.

Elliot Lee’s deflected strike had put the Welsh side ahead in the first half.

Dons striker Ali Al-Hamadi saw his spot-kick saved just after the hour, but Tilley made no mistake with a second penalty with just nine minutes left to leave both sides still awaiting a first league win of the new season.

After a frantic start, Lee turned Jacob Mendy’s low cross past Dons goalkeeper Alex Bass for the opening goal in the 22nd minute.

Wimbledon enjoyed the better of the second half, with Omar Bugiel, Josh Neufville and Tilley all going close.

The pressure eventually told when the hosts were awarded a penalty for a push by Will Boyle on Bugiel – but Al-Hamadi’s effort was saved low to his right by Ben Foster.

The Wrexham keeper denied Al-Hamadi again a few minutes later before Lee just failed to connect with another Mendy cross.

With 10 minutes left, Wimbledon were again awarded a penalty for a foul by Eoghan O’Connell on Harry Pell, and this time Tilley stepped up to convert.

Wrexham substitute Sam Dalby could have won it, but fired over.