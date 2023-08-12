Matty Warburton double earns first win of season for Solihull

Matty Warburton struck twice for Solihull as they secured their first National League win of the season, 2-1 at newly-promoted Ebbsfleet.
Warburton struck in either half to put Solihull in control and after Ebbsflett’s Greg Cundle had pulled one back, the home side went close to a late equaliser through Shaq Coulthirst’s effort which hit the crossbar.
Solihull went close in the first half when Joe Newton fired a shot against a post before Warburton headed home Jay Benn’s 39th-minute cross.
Visiting goalkeeper Tommy Simkin made a brilliant save to keep out Omari Sterling-James before Warburton struck his second after pouncing on a rebound.
Cundle set up a grandstand finish when he cut in from the right and rifled home a superb low finish but Solihull held on as Coulthirst’s effort from substitute Nathan Odokonyero’s cross was unable to find the target.
