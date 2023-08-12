Regan Linney bags brace as Altrincham down Woking By Press Association August 12 2023, 7.20pm Share Regan Linney bags brace as Altrincham down Woking Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/sport/6042001/regan-linney-bags-brace-as-altrincham-down-woking/ Copy Link Regan Linney bagged a brace (Barrington Coombs/PA) Regan Linney was on target twice as Altrincham claimed their first win of the season after coming from behind to beat Woking 3-2. The forward opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute with a low drive but Scott Cuthbert cancelled out the lead, converting a Nana Boateng free-kick 10 minutes later. Reece Grego-Cox’s header put the Cardinals into the lead just before the half-hour and this time it was their turn to endure a quick response as Matthew Kosylo levelled in the 38th minute. Linney would have the last say, however, as his goal two minutes into the second half settled the contest.