Conor McAleny equaliser earns Salford draw with Crawley

Conor McAleny’s second-half strike earned Salford a 1-1 draw at home to Crawley.

McAleny’s effort cancelled out Luke Garbutt’s own goal just before the break, but Crawley were unfortunate not to come away with the win after hitting the woodwork four times.

Both teams had early chances, Crawley’s Liam Kelly firing a speculative effort against the crossbar and Salford’s Stevie Mallan twice working Corey Addai.

The best chance of the first half fell to Crawley’s Danilo Orsi, who struck a post with his first effort and then, with the goal gaping, somehow managed to hit the bar with the rebound.

The visitors took a deserved lead after 40 minutes when Dion Corey met Will Wright’s free-kick before the ball deflected in off Garbutt for an own goal.

Wright and Jay Williams both came close to doubling the lead.

But McAleny equalised in the first minute of the second half, turning in Mallan’s cross at the back post.

Adam Campbell was denied by a post for Crawley, while at the other end Ryan Watson fired just over as both teams pushed for a winner, but they had to settle for a point apiece.