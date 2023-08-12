Mo Eisa’s first-half header enough as MK Dons edge Tranmere to top League Two

Mo Eisa’s first-half header helped MK Dons to a 1-0 League Two victory over a battling Tranmere at Stadium MK.

The striker made it two goals in two league games as the home side moved top of League Two on goal difference.

Tranmere’s second league defeat of the season sees them drop to 23rd after losing 2-1 to Barrow last time out.

MK Dons, unchanged from last week’s 5-3 victory at Wrexham, made a dream start after just eight minutes as Eisa’s glancing header beat Tranmere goalkeeper Luke McGee.

The 29-year-old took full advantage of captain Alex Gilbey’s curling free-kick as the midfielder made his 100th Dons start.

Tranmere made a triple change at half-time and had a golden chance to equalise just after the hour mark but Connor Jennings directed a free header from inside the box wide of the post.

The visitors continued to press as Luke Norris’ close-range effort hit the crossbar after 76 minutes.

Minutes later, Norris was denied again by Dons goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray but the home side held on for a narrow victory.