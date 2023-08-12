Graham Alexander hails MK Dons captain Alex Gilbey after narrow Tranmere win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Alexander hails MK Dons captain Alex Gilbey after narrow Tranmere win

By Press Association
Graham Alexander’s Mk Dons are top of League Two (Steven Paston/PA)
Graham Alexander's Mk Dons are top of League Two (Steven Paston/PA)

Graham Alexander hailed MK Dons captain Alex Gilbey after watching his side make it two wins from two in League Two by beating visitors Tranmere 1-0.

Skipper Gilbey’s curling eighth-minute free-kick was glanced in by team-mate Mo Eisa, leaving Tranmere goalkeeper Luke McGee with no chance.

The win sees Alexander’s side move top of the league and he was happy with his side’s performance.

The Dons boss said: “I’m delighted with everyone who went on that pitch today because they all contributed to winning a game of football.

“Gilbs is a great character, a great personality and an excellent footballer. He takes on the tactical instruction and what we need to do in games really well.

“Gilbs has got the armband for a reason. There’s not one day where he hasn’t maxed out his output.

“He gees up the rest of his players and even in training, he loves winning a five-a-side. He is celebrating, he is punching the air. I love that spirit and that will to win daily.

“It’s a daily habit that you need to have and we’re trying to instil that in every one of our professionals.”

Alexander was pleased to with how his squad was working together but admitted there was a long way to go this season.

“There are relationships that are growing on the pitch throughout the team,” he added.

“All these things come into the equation, but they don’t happen overnight. We’re still only three games into a long season and there’s new players scattered throughout that team.”

Meanwhile the result sees Tranmere drop to 23rd in the table and boss Ian Dawes was left disappointed with the result, despite his side having the better of the chances.

He said: “It’s a really tough one to take because I’m not going to stand here in front of the fans and lie, I’m not a liar, I’ll be honest and in the first half, we weren’t happy with it.

“We changed it, I wouldn’t say they (MK Dons) were great in the first half, we just weren’t happy with us and then second half, much better.

“Stats don’t lie, I think we had 16 shots to their seven and we had some unbelievable chances.

“I think I’d have been disappointed standing here with a draw and to get beat today, it’s a hurting one.”

The Rovers boss conceded his side should have been more switched on at the free-kick which led to the goal but believes once the first win comes, his side could go on a winning run.

“I’ve worked with teams before and when the performance is there, it’s not like we’re not creating chances and when we get a result, we’ll go on a run because the quality is there,” said Dawes.

“Win, lose or draw, we try and stay level. We’re gutted obviously inside, but we’ve got another game to prepare for Tuesday.”