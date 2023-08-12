Lucas Akins nets brace as Mansfield ease past Morecambe

Lucas Akins scored a brace as Mansfield recorded their first league win of the season with a comfortable 3-0 League Two win at home to Morecambe to remain unbeaten.

Akins netted at the end of each half, either side of Davis Keillor-Dunn’s goal, as the hosts wrapped up victory in a game they controlled throughout.

Things may have been different for Morecambe had Tom Bloxham done better with a great chance after seven minutes.

Akins headed a Callum Johnson cross wide with the goal gaping, before Rhys Oates went close from distance.

Stuart Moore saved a powerful Oates shot midway through the half, before denying Akins minutes later.

But there was no stopping the Stags striker when he headed home in first-half stoppage-time following a Stephen Quinn free-kick.

Mansfield doubled their lead just after the hour when Keillor-Dunn slotted the ball home after going through on goal.

Moore got down well to save from Oates after a Mansfield counter-attack, before Oates shot over in the closing stages.

Akins added another from the penalty spot with three minutes to go after Oates was hacked down.